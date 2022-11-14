Requiem from Java

Not Available

This is the story about Setyo, Siti and Ludiro, who were the performer of Javanese Ramayana's Wayang Wong. Setyo and Siti are spouse who live in a village by selling earthenware products. In the village, live as well Ludiro, the head of the stockyard, who is very wealthy and secretly in love with Siti. Conflicts arrived as Setyo's earthenware company is going bankrupt and Siti started to took notice in Ludiro's desire to win her love. These triangle love transform into a civil war in the village that brings not only extremity and injustice, but also the death of the loved ones.