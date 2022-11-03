REQUIEM POUR LE XXE SIECLE

Not Available

“Requiem pour le XXè siècle” is a manifesto against war. It is an elegy. The photograph is connected with images that are part of our collective memory: extracts from newsreels of World War II that have been reworked and transformed through various optical and electronic processes. World War II was a condensation of violence (biological and environmental destructions, racism, ethnic clearing, and persecution of people who are different…) and ongoing wars perpetuate that violence. This work is a metaphorical representation of all past, present and future wars.This work is constructed on the dramatic tension between the violence of wars and the presence of the “Angel”: His eyes are bandaged; he is a symbol for difference, having an ambiguous position: observer, witness, victim or judge.