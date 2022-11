Not Available

Comedy about a clumsy female intern conducting her first survey about smoking and smokers. Both flattered and impressed, she meets a few major artistic figures such as Serge Gainsbourg or Bernard Lavilliers. But the film is also about the cigarettes which helped to make Humphrey Bogart, James Dean - and several others - immortal myths. And about the cigarettes and cigars of ordinary people which fill restaurants and other public places with their heavy smoke.