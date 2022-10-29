Not Available

Rere's Children is the stunning conclusion to the Amiri & Aroha trilogy. As Arapeta fights for survival in the aftermath of the power station explosion, his arch rival Koriata faces his own demons as he tries to escape being a puppet of the gang. Miriama appears destined to reach the top, until a cruel reversal of fortunes makes her live to regret her contempt for Arapeta's plight. Amiri is a man on the run with a reluctant Aroha, in hiding from his enemies and the authorities, as the story reaches its remarkable climax at the Rere falls.