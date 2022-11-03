Rescue at Dawn - The Los Banos Raid

Not Available

Brandishing the stealth and cunning of a modern-day Special Forces operation, the Los Banos raid is regarded as one of the most successful airborne raids of all time. On February 23, 1945, a combined force of U.S. paratroopers, Filipino guerrillas, and amphibious tanks liberated over 2,000 POWs who faced a potential massacre by their Japanese captors. In this feature-length special, we return to the Los Banos Prison Camp with four soldiers who took part in the rescue and one of the liberated prisoners.