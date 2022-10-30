1989

Terrorists strike, an American agent is executed, and our ambassador and his daughter taken hostage. Sounds like a job for Steel's Angels, a crack anti terrorist outfit led by Lt.Col. Steel (retired Lt. Col. Us Army Special Force and much decorated Vietnam war hero) and fronted by some of the sexiest commando's ever to pick up a submachine gun. State-of-the-art weaponry, rockets, fighter planes and action climax that rivals anything on film make RESCUE FORCE a must see for action film fans everywhere.