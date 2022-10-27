Rescue Rabbit

Not Available

Make way for the greatest adventure any bunny has ever seen! When Nano s grandfather falls mysteriously ill, the courageous grandson and his best friend Lilly must use a miniaturization machine to shrink down to micro-size and embark on a perilous journey to save him. Nano and Lilly turn to Rappel the Rabbit for help, as he s the only one who can guide the sprite-sized heroes through the confusing maze! With time ticking down, the daring trio must hop to it, and prove that you don t have to be big to be brave!