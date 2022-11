Not Available

Berlin, 1993. Photographer and artist Jürgen Baldiga battles HIV. In the 1990s, the AIDS epidemic is reaching a climax that no one had expected. The infected bodies and their stories disappear from the public eye, as though they'd never existed. Through the death of his friends and subsequently his own, Baldiga becomes a chronicler of his time: "I am taking a picture. I am photographing the world. I exist."