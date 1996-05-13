1996

Toni, a very accomplished social worker and award winning nurse, is engaged to successful physician, Dr Ralph Mallory and works in a hospital run by Ralph's father. Following the death of her teenage son, Toni is acutely aware of how short life can be and is determined to live it on her terms. Van, Toni's best friend also works in the hospital and has been a great support throughout her recent ordeal On the surface, a well adjusted middle class woman in a stable relationship, we are soon made aware of Toni's long term longing for women and her struggle to deal with it and conform. Rescuing Desire takes us through Toni's exploration of her sexuality and Van's efforts to ensure Toni's safety during her self discovery