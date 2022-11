Not Available

A royal inspector Kim Sang-Won disguised as a traveler arrives at a village where they say a ghost appears to examine the details. Finally he is in the disguise of a resented spirit because of broken engagement and goes to the abandoned house where he discloses that Lee, a scholar, and his daughter In-Yeon murder the chief of the village Kim's whole family. Also he tells official circles and people that ghost can not be existed in any circumstances.