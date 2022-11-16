Not Available

Resentful Flower

    The film tells the story of insurance investigator Ahmet, who went to Çeşme to investigate a suspicious death. Industrialist and Banker İskender Bey dies in a collision accident while on holiday in Çeşme. The insurance company assigns Inspector Ahmet to investigate the incident, on suspicion that it may be murder. Ahmet is a heart patient. His doctor tells Ahmet that he has only one month to live unless a miracle occurs. Ahmet feels that he is getting closer to death day by day. Ahmet, Zeynep met with a beloved physician in Çeşme. But Zeynep's love is not enough to keep him alive.

