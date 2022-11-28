Reservoir Dykes

Not Available

A comic fiction about five transgender guys who, after finding an internet article announcing the first actual penis transplants are about to be performed, imagine a scheme to come up with over a million dollars in surgery money.Riffing on influences as diverse as Reservoir Dogs, Busby Berkeley and Peter Berlin movies, this action-packed comedy starts with their experience of life as a 'guy without a dick,' then follows their rosy fantasies of life 'post-transplant,' and the crazy imaginary lengths they go to for the money.