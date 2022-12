Not Available

The sieve workshop at the Red Cross in Belgrade has existed for 100 years. After the end of the First World War, Edo Čvar, a Slovene from Ribnica, started making sieves. He brought his cousin Ivan Debeljak to Belgrade students from Ribnica. The products made in the workshop were sold in Serbia and Vojvodina. An exhibition about this workshop and its current owner, Ivan Debeljak Jr., was opened at the Ethnographic Museum in Belgrade.