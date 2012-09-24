2012

Resident Evil: Damnation

  • Animation
  • Horror
  • Action

September 24th, 2012

Digital Frontier

U.S. federal agent Leon S. Kennedy sneaks into the "East Slavic Republic" to verify rumors that Bio-Organic Weapons (BOWs) are being used in the country's civil war, which the U.S. and Russia are making preparations to jointly intervene in. Right after his infiltration, the U.S. government orders him to leave immediately. Determined to uncover the truth, Leon ignores the order and enters the battlefield to end the chain of tragedies caused by the BOWs.

Matthew MercerLeon S. Kennedy
Courtenay TaylorAda Wong
Robin SachsAtaman/ Ivan Judanovich
Carolyn LawrenceAshley Graham
Dave WittenbergBuddy/ Alexander \'Sasha\' Kozachenko
Wendee LeeSvetlana Belikova

