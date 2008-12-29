Resident Evil: Degeneration

A zombie attack brings chaos to Harvardville Airport. Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield , who fought the sinister Umbrella Corporation during the Raccoon City tragedy 7 years ago, are back. In high-octane Resident Evil style, they're ready to battle a rogue warrior who is seeking revenge after his family was killed in Raccoon City. The deadly G-Virus is unleashed and a new mutated monster rampages.
|Paul Mercier
|Leon S. Kennedy (Voice)
|Laura Bailey
|Angela Miller (voice)
|Roger Craig Smith
|Curtis Miller (voice)
|Crispin Freeman
|Frederic Downing (voice)
|Salli Saffioti
|Ingrid Hunnigan (Voice)
|Michelle Ruff
|Rani Chawla (Voice)
