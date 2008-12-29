2008

Resident Evil: Degeneration

  • Animation
  • Horror
  • Action

Release Date

December 29th, 2008

Studio

Capcom

A zombie attack brings chaos to Harvardville Airport. Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield , who fought the sinister Umbrella Corporation during the Raccoon City tragedy 7 years ago, are back. In high-octane Resident Evil style, they're ready to battle a rogue warrior who is seeking revenge after his family was killed in Raccoon City. The deadly G-Virus is unleashed and a new mutated monster rampages.

Cast

Paul MercierLeon S. Kennedy (Voice)
Laura BaileyAngela Miller (voice)
Roger Craig SmithCurtis Miller (voice)
Crispin FreemanFrederic Downing (voice)
Salli SaffiotiIngrid Hunnigan (Voice)
Michelle RuffRani Chawla (Voice)

