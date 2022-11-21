Not Available

Kim Joe Rang, the new appointed chief of the village, takes charge of a strange case from the first day. A villager is dead just after telling that he saw a ghost. Kim Joe Rang offers his daughter for reward and sends monk Chon-Won and his pupil Min-Do to get rid of the ghost. But they are killed by the ghost. Kim Joe Rang goes to Jeom-Sa who tells him that is wolf's mischief and they should sacrifice a young lady born in Mu-Jin year to solve the problem. Kim is looking for the right person and his daughter Ran volunteers to be a sacrifice. When Ran is alone in the mountain trembling with fear, an eminent monk appears to help her and they defeat the ghost.