For Fady Dagher, Longueuil’s new Police Chief, the mission is clear: the Police force as we know must be transformed to regain the trust of the public before it’s too late. But change is disruptive and resistance is everywhere. For a year and a half our cameras are on the ground following Fady Dagher and his troops in one of the flagship projects of this great upheaval – the fight against sexual exploitation.