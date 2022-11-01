Resistance: Untold Stories of Jewish Partisans

Not Available

RESISTANCE is the first major look at the complex subject of Jewish efforts to fight back against the Nazis and their collaborators in Eastern Europe. Told by the partisans themselves, without a narrator, and filmed in Lithuania, Poland, and Israel, the film uses striking black and white imagery of the partisan forest hideouts, rare archival footage, historical photographs and original artwork by partisan fighter Alexander Bogen to document this little known history. In RESISTANCE, surviving partisans tell of the circumstances that enabled them to fight back.