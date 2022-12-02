Résistantes

Not Available

Your untangled hair hides a 7 year war. Cross-look of three women engaged alongside the FLN on colonization and the Algerian war of independence. They will know the clandestine, the prison, the torture, the psychiatric hospital. It is at the twilight of their lives that they choose to testify, after decades of silence. With clarity and modesty, they tell the story of colonial Algeria, segregation, racism, anti-Semitism, prison, torture, solidarity, freedom and also the nature that invigorates, soothing landscapes, music and poetry that allow the breakaway .