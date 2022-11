Not Available

A special programme celebrating the life in comedy of the much-loved and respected actor, Felix Dexter. Charting his influence as a pioneer of black comedy, from his early days in stand-up, then the landmark Real McCoy, The Fast Show, Down the Line, Absolutely Fabulous, Bellamy's People and Citizen Khan. Friends and colleagues gather to remember Felix, including Paul Whitehouse, Charlie Higson and Adil Ray.