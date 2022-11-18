Not Available

Travis Parker is back, and up to his old tricks yet again. Once again pro for K2, he returns armed with a new film company, Resourceful Gnome Productions. Bringing together a wide group of snowboarders, filmers and friends from the Robot Food and Airblaster movies, you can be sure that their first effort, Respect Your Elders, will be nothing short of an adventure. Riders include ripping young bucks like Nick Dirks, Jed Anderson, Ben Lynch and Brandon Cocard, and wily veterans Parker, Josh Dirksen, Temple Cumming, Mikey Basich and many more.