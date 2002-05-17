2002

Respiro

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

May 17th, 2002

Studio

Fandango

Grazia is a free-spirited mother-of-three married to shy fisherman Pietro and living on the idyllic but isolated island of Lampedusa in the Mediterranean Sea. She shows signs of manic depressive behavior — one moment she's laughing wildly and swimming half-naked in the sea, while the next she's curled in a ball on her bed. Out of her earshot, the adult members of her extended family vaguely discuss sending her to a facility of some sort in Northern Italy.

Cast

Valeria GolinoGrazia
Vincenzo AmatoPietro
Veronica D'AgostinoMarinella
Francesco CasisaPasquale
Filippo Pucillo
Avy Marciano

Images