The countries of Earth is since long at war. A gigantic spaceship has entered orbit around the Earth. Daman, a necromancer, has arrived and is using the situation to his advantage. He uses dead from the war to create his own army of Converted, soldiers who have died in the war, but now is resurrected under Daman's control. Using these he now plans to invade Earth. For each soldier that dies Daman's army grows stronger. The first film shot entirely on green-screen.