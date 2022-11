Not Available

Regina Linnanheimo plays Karin, whose child is run over by a bus, prompting her to drink poison. She goes blind in the process, causing her husband to lust after her younger sister. After undergoing a dangerous operation to regain her sight, she hides her repaired vision behind dark eyeglasses, so she can spy on her sister and husband as they carry on their affair.The film was shot in two parallel version. This is the Swedish-language version.