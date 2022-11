Not Available

Anita an ex junkie moves with her husband to an isolated wind blown coastal town hoping to leave her out of control drug fueled past behind her. Her laddish, bad tempered husband is not sensitive to Anita's emotional needs and her new life does not seem to fulfill her. In her utter isolation in the misty lonely endless beach she falls victim to terrifying demoniac visions from which she will need to liberate herself before her real new life can begins.