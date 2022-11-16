Restoration

Not Available

Francis is a struggling aspiring artist who receives an unusual proposition from a mysterious art dealer during another of his fruitless exhibitions. In return for restoring and old oil paiting by an obscure artist, Benjamin Brooke offers to represent and propel him into stardom. Claiming that his employer is a rich and influential man, Benjamin convinces initially hesitant Francis. At a private showing organised by Benjamin, Francis’ paintings sell out, marking the beginning of his artistic legacy. But the price Francis pays for his fame is high indeed – he has traded places with the Gentleman and is now trapped inside the painting he restored.