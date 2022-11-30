Restoring Hope

Not Available

Brian Scholberg served in the United States Army during the Somalian War. He was responsible for making sure the UN flights could deliver food to whomever needed it. Mr. Scholberg's documentary begins with a summary of his childhood throughout his high school career, leading to his decision to enlist in the army. He continues to tell his story from basic training, the trip to and from Somalia. Brian then embarks on the heartbreaking story of the civilians and concludes with advice fore generations to come.