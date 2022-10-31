Not Available

Restrisiko

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Nuclear security expert Katja Wernecke (Ulrike Folkerts) helps cover up a fire in the German nuclear reactor she works in, before the government takes a decision on extending the usage license for it. But the press uncovers it. PR man Steffen Stratmann (Matthias Koerbelin) is brought in to improve the companies image - but before he can implement his plan a nuclear meltdown occurs. 2m people have to be evacuated. Wernecke re-enters the hot zone to investigate the cause...

Cast

Thomas SarbacherGerald Wernecke
Matthias KoeberlinSteffen Strathmann
Gerhard GarbersBernd Mahlsdorf
Kai WiesingerWerksleiter Wessel
Franziska WeiszElke Krüger
Ulrike FolkertsKatja Wernecke

View Full Cast >

Images