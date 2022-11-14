Not Available

He had always considered making guitars a passion, not an occupation, but in 2007, Randall Wyn Fullmer, an ordinary guy with a cat, turned his lifelong hobby into a full-out obsession. To launch on this adventure, he did what anyone else would do - he quit his high paying job at Disney, leaving behind a successful 20 year career. It seemed to make so much sense at the time! With Disney in the rear-view, Randall launched his self-proclaimed 'Mad Plan' and began crafting small-batch bass guitars full time. From a beginner's electrifying success to near break-down, this is a beautiful, honest and inspirational portrait of a passionate craftsperson who walked headlong into a foolhardy dream. This is a true tale of a life unwound and restrung.