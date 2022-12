Not Available

Create a custom exercise regimen that's right for you with these five dynamic 10-minute workouts that will firm up your midsection without using up a lot of your precious time. The segments can be used alone for a quick workout on busy days or combined for a high-powered belly-fat blaster when you have the time. Included are "Flat Belly Fast," "Pilates Perfect Abs," "Belly Fat Blaster," "Ab Ripper" and "Six-Pack Abs."