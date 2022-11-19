Not Available

Celebrate the Easter story as the Donut Repair Club attempts to rehearse for their annual "Resurrection Celebration", but without their director, Mrs. Johnson. In spite of just losing her husband, she returns to experience her own, deeply personal "Resurrection Celebration!" Songs include, "Celebrate Jesus", "The Children Cry Hosanna", "He is the King of Kings", "God is Three in One", "The Mustard Seed", "Do This and Remember", "Run Peter Run", "God's Not Dead". EXTRA! Duncan stars in costume as "The Mustard Seed!"