Not Available

When travelling through Resurrection County, mind the signs, one false move out there could be your last. When four suburbanite campers roll into the remote town of Enoch, they find that southern hospitality still exists. But things are not what they appear to be, as a weekend camping trip turns deadly, and the locals are all too happy to serve up their own brand of an eye for an eye justice. The laws that you so willingly follow are not always right.