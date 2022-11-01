Resurrection Mary

Not Available

On a dark and windy road, seventeen-year-old Jeff Pryce (Kevin G. Schmidt) nearly runs down a beautiful, yet mysterious young girl walking alone by Resurrection Cemetery. Jeff offers to give her a ride and by the time he drops her off, a mutual attraction is obvious.But Jeff’s life begins to spin out of control shortly after he asks ‘Mary’ (Pamela Noble) to be his date at Homecoming — as one by one, his friends are brutally murdered. Having spent time in juvenile hall, Jeff becomes the prime suspect. Who is Mary? Why is everyone around him dying? And will Jeff’s desperate measures to clear his name put him face-to-face with the real killer?