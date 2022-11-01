Resurrection of the Butterfly

Not Available

In 1592, Japan invades Chosun (the ancient name for Korea). While thousands submitted to the foreign rule, Non-gae encourages General CHOI Kyung-hoe to love her, so that she can behead him. In 2007 Korea lovers Seung-hyun and Young-shin are also botanists in search of a legendary flower believed to absorb human souls. During their mountain trek, they encounter Jae-jin a stranger who insists he knows them both. Jae-jin’s presence has a strange effect on Seung-hyun, whose bursts of insanity eventually threaten Young-shin’s life. Eventually Seung-hyun finds himself in a struggle to death with Jae-jin. The film is a fantasy motivated by a historical story of Nongae and the idea of Buddhist transmigration of souls.(KOFIC)