Not Available

Retfærdighedens ryttere

  • Comedy
  • Action
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Zentropa International Sweden

The film begins when the expat military man Markus has to go home to his teenage daughter Mathilde because his wife dies in a tragic train accident. It seems like a coincidence until the math nerd Otto shows up with his two eccentric colleagues Lennart and Emmenthaler. Otto himself was a passenger on the accident train and is convinced that someone must be behind. As the evidence accumulates, it is clear to Mark that it may have been a carefully orchestrated attack that his wife accidentally fell victim to.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images