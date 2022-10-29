Retour de manivelle

Adapted from James Hadley Chase’s novel, plot finds Robert Mabillon Gelin as a struggling artist who saves Eric Freminger (van Eyck) from a drunken suicide attempt, and promptly gets offered employment as a chauffer by way of gratitude. Once back at the Freminger residence, Robert finds Eric is a severely depressed man with a host of problems. And then Helene Freminger (Morgan) arrives on the scene, hostile, suspicious but ever so sultry, it’s the kick-start of events that can only lead to misery – or worse – for all involved.
|Michèle Morgan
|Hélène Fréminger
|Daniel Gélin
|Robert Montillon
|Michèle Mercier
|Jeanne
|François Chaumette
|Charles Babin
|Pierre Leproux
|M. Bost, le créancier
|Hélène Roussel
|Une secrétaire
