Retour d'un repère composé

    In Retour d'un repère composé the same material is presented successively in three different versions : the first third is a straight single print which corresponds exactly to Retour d'un repère. The second third is a combined picture printed twice onto the same film strip (the second printing being in another tone and shifted back one frame) and the third section is a combined image printed in a similar way thrice. The length of Retour d'un repère composé is necessary : in the process of viewing the film the work gathers momentum thus giving access to a more intricate visual experience. "Composed recurrence" is a rough translation of Retour d'un repère composé as one loses the "point of reference" aspect concerning "repère".

