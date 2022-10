Not Available

Among the many victims of the military dictatorship that raged in Brazil from 1964 to 1985, a small group of guerilla fighters – Chael, Roberto, Reinaldo and Dora – got arrested, tortured, some of them killed or forced into exile. Before and after their arrest, during their torture sessions, the police photographed them. Together with the official reports, these photos are the material Anita Leandro worked on from the inside to bring these four people’s fate out of oblivion.