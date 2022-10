Not Available

A bank robbery gone wrong leads to a horrific crime and the capture of the most relentless outlaw in Texas...the infamous Johnny Rios. Incarcerated, Rios ups the ante with a daring ultimatum that gives the sleepy town of Wardlaw a rude awakening as their courageous Sheriff prepares for the shoot-out of a lifetime - one that could either put this town on the map or annihilate it all together. The laws they live by are the laws they’ll die by on RETRIBUTION ROAD.