Retrouver Sara

Not Available

Armelle, a French nurse who just recovered from the stab in the face she got from Nadim, his partner, starts a search to get back her daughter, who was taken away by Nadim. Alone before the law, she will do all she can to reach her objective. She puts up posters, founds an association, gets funds to pay for the search, and informs the media about it. An amazing human team gets down to work from France to Montreal, including Paris and Vancouver, until Armelle can hug her daughter again in an airport in the east of Canada, almost three years after she had lost her.