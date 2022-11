Not Available

Rettai Jadai Vayasu (Tamil: ரெட்டை ஜடை வயசு) is a 1997 Tamilcomedy film directed by C. Sivakumar featuring Ajith Kumar and Manthra in the leading roles. Goundamani, Senthil and Ponvannan among others play other pivotal roles in the film, which has music composed by Deva.