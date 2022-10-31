Rettaisuzhi

Not Available

Rettaichuzhi is a 2010 Indian Tamil-language drama film written and directed by newcomer Thamira. It stars ace filmmakers K. Balachander and Bharathiraja in lead roles along with Anjali, debutant Aari, Manobala, Ilavarasu, Karunas and Jayachitra in supporting roles. The film unfolds in a village in Thirunelveli. Ramasamy (K Balachander) is an influential man in the village and he is a devoted to the principles of Congress since his childhood. He is against Singaravelan (Bharathiraja), a Communist. Their feud runs for over four decades. Even their grand children are against each other and they form gangs to express their enmity. However a romance in the family changes the warm atmosphere. Susheela (Anjali), brought up in Singaravelan's house is a school teacher who is in love with one Murthy (Aari). Understanding their true love, the children forget their enmity and try to bring both families together and get them wedlocked. Did they succeed in their attempts forms the climax.