Not Available

Baek-ho goes to Korea to find his older brother Chung-ryong to continue the lineage of the School of the Jung-mu fighting technique that is being destroyed by the Japanese. Meanwhile, Saburo, the high priest of Yamano Musado, comes from Japan to avenge the death of his brother, Murakami, who died at the hands of Chung-ryong, a master of the School of Jung-mu. In the end, Pak Shi-baek and Baek-ho destroy Saburo's gang.