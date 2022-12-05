Return of Red Tiger

Not Available

Bruce Le stars in this South Korean action film that revolves around some stolen microfilm and a mute beggar with questionable fighting and social skills. Bruce’s character, who seems to go unnamed throughout the film, has turned mute as a result of a traumatic childhood and an abusive boyfriend of his mother. He also has taken on the persona of a cat, communicating only in yowls, growls and caterwauling. He is quite taken with a woman whose boyfriend is a secret agent in possession of important microfilm and is on the run from the mafia.