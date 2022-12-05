Not Available

Return of Red Tiger

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Bruce Le stars in this South Korean action film that revolves around some stolen microfilm and a mute beggar with questionable fighting and social skills. Bruce’s character, who seems to go unnamed throughout the film, has turned mute as a result of a traumatic childhood and an abusive boyfriend of his mother. He also has taken on the persona of a cat, communicating only in yowls, growls and caterwauling. He is quite taken with a woman whose boyfriend is a secret agent in possession of important microfilm and is on the run from the mafia.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images