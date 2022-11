Not Available

IV Cavalry Regiment of “the Great Prince Konstantin Konstantinovic“ returned from the Balkan Wars to Belgrade railway station at four o`clock in the afternoon on the 3rd August 1913, where it was welcomed and greeted by a great number of Belgrade citizens. The regiment then went to the camp in Banjica to join the troops which paraded through the capital city, particularly ready for the official reception of the Serbian victors on the 11th August 1913.