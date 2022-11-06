Return of the Bastard Swordsman

Not Available

Just when audiences thought the director couldn't get more spectacular and outrageous, he unleashed this eye-filling, mind-bending "Martial Arts World" sequel of clan rivalries, ninja atrocities, wizard sorceries, and the mythical Silkworm style that changes our hero into a veritable Spider-swordsman. The screen practically explodes with colorful characters and kung-fu -- all directed, co-written, and co-choreographed by Lu Chun-ku, and showcasing some of the best Shaw Brothers action stars. The original Bastard Swordsman was just the beginning, this superlative cult classic that out-phantasmagoricals the original.