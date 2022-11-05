Return of the Boogeyman

Not Available

Poor Annie every time she falls asleep, her dreams are haunted by visions of a faceless man committing unspeakable crimes. Just like a kid afraid of the dark, the Boogeyman has made her afraid to close her eyes. Annie soon realizes her hideous dreams are predictions. If she can harness this terrifying power, perhaps she can prevent the bloody slaughter she forsees, and track down the Boogeyman before his body count climbs any higher. Their actions are very brave, but are Annie and her friends the hunters... or the hunted?