Not Available

Return of the Boogeyman

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Simitar Entertainment Inc

Poor Annie every time she falls asleep, her dreams are haunted by visions of a faceless man committing unspeakable crimes. Just like a kid afraid of the dark, the Boogeyman has made her afraid to close her eyes. Annie soon realizes her hideous dreams are predictions. If she can harness this terrifying power, perhaps she can prevent the bloody slaughter she forsees, and track down the Boogeyman before his body count climbs any higher. Their actions are very brave, but are Annie and her friends the hunters... or the hunted?

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images