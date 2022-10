1982

A huge mysterious comet is on a collision course with earth. A crash is averted, but the near miss causes tidal waves, exploding mountains and huge earthquakes. The earth cracks apart and up from the depths come creatures from the past. Huge dinosaurs begin to roam the planet, a planet now covered with swamps and jungles. Then, as suddenly as they came to life, the dinosaurs begin to die. Only the DINOSAUR PATROL can restore order on earth. Or can they?