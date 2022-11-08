Return of the Evil Fox

Not Available

1391: The good Chiang Su-Su manages to defeat the evil spirit Elf Fox, but has her soul transferred to a jasper incense holder and remains dormant for hundreds of years. In 1991 the Elf Fox returns to lethal life to wreak havoc on modern Hong Kong. The Elf Fox needs to absorb the souls of 108 men in order to obtain her full power. It's up to Su-Su's sweet descendant Yi, grouchy monk shopkeeper Chiang Wu, dashing, handsome foster son Wang Hsa, sassy ghostbuster Yu, and several others to defeat the Elf Fox before it's too late.