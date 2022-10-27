Not Available

Return Of The One Armed Swordsman

  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Shaw Brothers

The notorious “One-Armed Swordsman” who has spent the last two years retired from the martial world as a simple farmer with his wife. Of course this idyllic life is about to be sliced to ribbons by Chang’s wicked imagination. He concocts a savory setup when he introduces, not one, but eight unique villains known as the Eight Kings of Swords and their sword-wielding entourage for Wang Yu to eventually chop his way through.

Cast

Lisa Chiao ChiaoHsiao Man
Tien Feng'Unknown Nemesis' Ling Hsu
Cheng LuiLu Tung
Wu Ma'White Knight' Kuan Hsien
Tong Kai'Wheelmaster' Sung Wen
Liu Chia-Liang'Ape Arms' Yuan Chen

View Full Cast >

Images