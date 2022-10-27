Return Of The One Armed Swordsman

The notorious “One-Armed Swordsman” who has spent the last two years retired from the martial world as a simple farmer with his wife. Of course this idyllic life is about to be sliced to ribbons by Chang’s wicked imagination. He concocts a savory setup when he introduces, not one, but eight unique villains known as the Eight Kings of Swords and their sword-wielding entourage for Wang Yu to eventually chop his way through.
|Lisa Chiao Chiao
|Hsiao Man
|Tien Feng
|'Unknown Nemesis' Ling Hsu
|Cheng Lui
|Lu Tung
|Wu Ma
|'White Knight' Kuan Hsien
|Tong Kai
|'Wheelmaster' Sung Wen
|Liu Chia-Liang
|'Ape Arms' Yuan Chen
View Full Cast >